Soldier who worked at toy store identified as woman with virus

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday that a soldier was among the three Israelis diagnosed a day earlier with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The military said in a statement that the female soldier worked at the Red Pirate toy store in Or Yehuda, where another worker was diagnosed with the virus last week after he returned from Italy.

The soldier was put into isolation at the Tel HaShomer Medical Center near Tel Aviv, the military said.

An IDF spokesperson said the military did not believe she had been in contact with other soldiers after being infected with the disease, but that the matter was still being investigated.

The three cases announced Sunday brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 10, the Health Ministry said. All three were exhibiting light symptoms only, officials said.

The news came as Israelis were set to go to the polls in national elections. Authorities urged Israelis to vote normally without fear of contracting the virus, with special voting booths set up for those in quarantine.

According to the ministry, the soldier visited a seamstress at the Or Yehuda Mall on February 26, between 12 and 12:30 p.m.

In addition, she traveled on the Kavim bus line 59 from the Jasmine/Hatsav bus stop in Or Yehuda to the bus stop at the David Shipman Bridge Station in Tel Aviv, on February 26 and 27 between 7:50 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

On February 26 she made the return journey from Tel Aviv to Or Yehuda between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. and on February 27 between 2 p.m. and 2:40 p.m.

In addition, she was in the Red Pirate toy store in Or Yehuda on February 24 from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.; February 25 from 12:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.; and February 26 from 3 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The ministry said the other two diagnosed Sunday were members of one family who had returned to Israel from Italy on Thursday and live in a community in southern Israel, where they have been in quarantine since their return.

The Health Ministry announced the movements of the three diagnosed, and said that anyone who was at any of those places at those times and may have been exposed to the pathogen must enter a 14-day quarantine and register with the ministry.

The two family members flew to Milan on flight EJ2564 on February 22 and returned on LY290, which landed in Israel at 2:30 p.m. on February 27. Anyone one either of those flights was instructed to enter isolation.

Israel has taken far-reaching steps to prevent an outbreak, banning entry to foreigners who were in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan and Italy in the 14 days prior to arriving, and compelling all Israelis recently in these areas to self-quarantine for 14 days.

In a dramatic statement Wednesday, the Health Ministry urged Israelis to seriously consider refraining from traveling abroad.

Israel is the first country to urge its citizens to refrain from international travel entirely because of the outbreak, which started in China in December and has since infected over 88,000 worldwide and claimed over 3,000 lives, almost all of them in China.

The Health Ministry has faced criticism for its extreme measures, with some saying it is unnecessarily panicking people and causing economic and diplomatic damage to the country. Ministry officials have said they prefer to take a strict line than be sorry later.