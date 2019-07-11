Terrified mother watches from platform as train leaves station with baby

An Israeli mother experienced a brief but terrifying separation from her baby when a train left the Binyamina station on Thursday with the unattended baby on board — and the mother shouting frantically on the platform.

However, thanks to the swift response of Israel Railways staff, the baby and mother were soon reunited at the nearby Hadera station.

The mother boarded the train in Binyamina, a northern city near the Mediterranean coast, with her baby in a carriage and her young son at her side. Channel 12 news reported that the son then said he desperately had to pee.

The mother, believing the train would remain at the station for a few more minutes, stepped off with her son and stood by the door of the train car to let the boy pee onto the tracks below.

Before she realized what was happening — within a few seconds, according to security footage shown on Channel 12 — the train doors closed and locked, and the train began leaving the station.

The mother can be seen in the footage beating the doors with her hands and calling to fellow commuters on the platform, but she was unable to stop the train’s departure.

Staffers at the Binyamina station quickly notified the station manager, who called the train crew and notified the next station down the southbound line, in neighboring Hadera.

“About half a minute or a minute after the train left the Binyamina station, the station manager contacted me and notified me that a baby was left on the train,” said Sahar Sultan, an Israel Railways conductor aboard the train.

Sultan rushed to the car, found the baby in its carriage, and stayed with it for the 11-minute ride to the Hadera station, where that station’s manager was waiting on the platform to help him take the carriage off the train.

Meanwhile, staffers in Binyamina “helped calm the mother down, [telling her] not to worry,” Sultan said.

The mother boarded the next train to Hadera just a few minutes later and was reunited with her baby.