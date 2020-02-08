Thai soldier kills at least 17 people in mass shooting

A Thai soldier gunned down at least 17 people an attack which he shared on Facebook, emergency services said Saturday, in an ongoing mass shooting which focused on a town center mall.

The attack in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, began late in the afternoon at an army barracks, police told AFP. The gunman, identified by police as Sergeant Major Jakapanth Thomma killed three people – including at least one soldier – then stole weapons and a vehicle and drove into the town center, local media reported.

The Bangkok Post reported that the soldier killed in the attack was Thomma’s commander.

There were “17 deaths, 14 wounded,” said an unnamed official from Bangkok’s Erawan Center, a dispatch center for the nationwide emergency services who collate hospital information.

“The gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims resulting in many injured and dead,” spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen told AFP.

Pattanacharoen told AFP that authorities sealed off a shopping center in pursuit of the suspect, but have yet to capture the gunman. He is believed to be holed up in the mall.

In a fast-moving incident, authorities could also not confirm local media reports the gunman had taken up to 16 hostages.

The city and neighborhood police officers, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to release information, said the man took a gun from his base and drove to the Terminal 21 mall, shooting along the way.

The gunman also posted photos and video of himself in full tactical gear as the attack was carried out.

In one Facebook update during the rampage, he wrote “No one can escape death” and “Should I give up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I have stopped already.”

His profile picture shows him in a mask and dressed in military-style fatigues and armed with a pistol. The background image is of a handgun and bullets.

In a photo circulated on social media that appeared to be taken from his Facebook page, the suspect can be seen wearing a green camouflaged military helmet while a fireball and black smoke rage behind him. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the shooting began.

In a Facebook video, since deleted, the assailant, wearing an army helmet, filmed from an open jeep saying, “I’m tired… I can’t pull my finger anymore” and making a trigger symbol with his hand. There were also photos of a man in a ski mask holding up a pistol.

Facebook said it had removed the gunman’s account and will act to delete content related to the attack as it becomes aware of it.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the community affected by this tragedy in Thailand. There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this kind of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack,” a Facebook representative said in a statement cited by Reuters.

Video and photos circulating online showed panicked scenes, with people fleeing and what appeared to be the sound of automatic gunfire filling the air.

The incident came just a month after another high-profile mall shooting, in the central Thai city of Lopburi. In that case, a masked gunman carrying a handgun with a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and wounded four others as he robbed a jewelry store. A suspect, a school director, was arrested less than two weeks later and reportedly confessed, saying he did not mean to shoot anyone.

Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world but mass shootings by soldiers targeting civilians are rare.

Several shootings at courthouses late last year also renewed concern about gun violence in the Southeast Asia country.

In one high-profile case, two lawyers were shot dead by a clerk at a court in the east of the country during a hearing over a land dispute.