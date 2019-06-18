Theresa May in letter praises Jewish community and offers continuing support

Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May in a parting letter praised the Jewish community for its “extremely important” contributions to society.

“My support for the community will continue in the years to come,” she also wrote in the letter to the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

The letter was written in response to one sent to May in the wake of her resignation as prime minister, as well as Conservative Party leader, earlier this month. It was quoted extensively in the London-based Jewish Chronicle.

“It has been a privilege to attend so many significant communal events in recent years … from meeting communal leaders and celebrating Jewish festivals in Downing Street to safeguarding the security of British Jews and ensuring a lasting to commitment to Holocaust commemoration and education,” May wrote.

“We are determined to ensure communities feel safe and that people in their places of worship feel secure,” she also wrote, adding the government had spent nearly $64 million to date protecting Jewish schools and places of worship.

May also lauded the Board of Deputies for “fostering good relations between British Jews and those of other faiths so as to improve understanding and friendship.”

The board hailed May as a “true friend” to the Jewish community.