Top Israeli basketball prospect Deni Avdija declares for NBA Draft

Top Israeli basketball prospect Deni Avdija on Thursday announced he was entering the upcoming NBA Draft.

Avdija, 19, is a 6’9″ forward for Maccabi Tel Aviv and also plays on the Israeli men’s national team.

He is considered a potential top five pick in the 2020 draft, which is scheduled for June 25 but could be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Despite the difficult reality that we’re currently in, dreams and hopes can come true. I wish to inform you that I decided to realize a dream and another challenge in my basketball career. I’m proud and excited to declare that I’ll be joining the upcoming draft,” Avdija said in a Hebrew-language video.

He added: “I’m embarking on a new journey in which I intend to represent the State of Israel, my family and myself with honor.”

Avdija had a strong performance during FIBA U20 European Championship last year, in which he was named the most valuable player of the tournament and led the Israeli youth team to gold.

His father, Zufer Avdija, played for the Yugoslavian national team and later moved to Israel, where he played professionally for a number of Israeli clubs.