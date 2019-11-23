Trump dined with Zuckerberg at White House in previously undisclosed meeting

US President Donald Trump hosted Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg for a previously undisclosed dinner at the White House last month, according to a Wednesday report.

The meeting happened while Zuckerberg was in Washington in October to testify before Congress about Facebook’s heavily criticized cryptocurrency program, Libra.

Facebook board member Peter Thiel, one of a few major conservatives in Silicon Valley, was also present at the meeting, NBC reported.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

It was not immediately clear why the meeting was not previously made public, or what was discussed.

“As is normal for a CEO of a major U.S. company, Mark accepted an invitation to have dinner with the President and First Lady at the White House,” a Facebook spokesperson told NBC in an emailed response.

The Trump administration declined to comment on the dinner.

Zuckerberg also met with Trump in Washington in September.