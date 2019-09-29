Trump wishes Jews in US, Israel a happy New Year

US President Donald Trump wished Jews around the world a Happy New Year in a tweet on Sunday marking the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

In addition, the White House put out a more lengthy statement in which the president and First Lady Melania Trump “pray[ed] that those celebrating Rosh Hashanah build a more meaningful relationship with God throughout the High Holy Days.”

“This sacred day marks the start of a 10-day period of both celebration and reflection. Throughout the High Holy Days, those in the Jewish community engage in prayer and repentance, which culminate in the holiest day of the year in Judaism, Yom Kippur. Each day, with the blowing of the shofar, the Jewish people embark on a new spiritual journey to grow closer to Hashem and find a renewed sense of purpose in their faith,” the statement read.

“As men, women, and children around the world partake in traditional liturgy and enjoy customary meals with loved ones, we are all reminded of the virtues we can incorporate into our lives to better us as a Nation — kindness, compassion, and love. Together, with devotion to these ideals, we can form more sincere bonds with people of all faiths to help spread peace and prosperity in the United States and abroad.”

Wishing a Happy New Year to all of those celebrating Rosh Hashanah in America, Israel, and around the World! pic.twitter.com/fpyewMEZuI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

Also bidding Jews a happy holiday was Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Russia’s Jewish religious organizations are deeply respectful of the invaluable spiritual, historical and cultural heritage of their ancestors, and promote the traditions and customs of their fathers among the youth. Their active engagement in public activities and implementation of major social and charity initiatives, as well as efforts to support constructive inter-ethnic and inter-faith dialogue in our country deserves the most sincere appreciation,” his office said in a statement.

The New Year’s greetings from Trump and Putin joined that of other world leaders, as well as from the foreign ministries of Iran and the United Arab Emirates.