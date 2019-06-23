Trump won’t say if he’ll ask FBI to probe Khashoggi killing
US president says murder of Washington Post columnist has been ‘heavily investigated’

By AP Today, 8:44 pm
Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 29, 2011. (AP /Virginia Mayo, File)
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump will not say whether he will direct the FBI to investigate the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump did not answer directly, when asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” whether he would allow the FBI to examine the slaying of the Saudi Arabian journalist.

In the interview taped last week and broadcast Sunday, Trump says Khashoggi’s killing has been “heavily investigated.”

Khashoggi was killed, and believed to have been dismembered, inside a Saudi consulate in Turkey by Saudi agents on October 2. His remains have never been found.

US President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Both Saudi Arabia and Turkey have investigated. Last week, an independent UN report found “credible evidence” to warrant further investigation into the possible role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Khashoggi’s writings criticized the Saudi royal family.

