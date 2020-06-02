TV provider Yes starts offering shows with English subtitles

It’s a happy day for English speakers with YES subscriptions.

The satellite TV provider, which also produces original content through Yes Studios, has launched Yes English, a free VOD service featuring Yes shows with English subtitles.

The content library includes the three seasons of the award-winning “Fauda,” a thriller series about undercover Israeli agents in the West Bank; both seasons of “Shtisel,” the show that takes viewers into the private lives of an ultra-Orthodox family in Jerusalem; and “On the Spectrum,” a drama about young adults on the autistic spectrum.

Other Yes series included in Yes English are “Your Honor,” “Magpie” and “Just for Today,” as well as documentary series and films.