US Jewish umbrella group urges Jews to be cautious around Election Day
Conference of Presidents says that while there are no credible threats to Jewish community, violent extremists are likely to target ‘symbols of their grievances’
The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations released a special security bulletin urging caution among American Jews on and after Election Day.
While the bulletin said that “there are no known credible threats directed at Jewish institutions or organizations” related to the elections, it warned that the tide could quickly turn, depending on the results, driving “an elevated threat environment at least through early 2021.”
“It remains likely that violent extremists will target individuals or institutions that represent symbols of their grievances, as well as grievances based on political affiliation or perceived policy position, which increases the potential of politically or ideologically motivated threats against the Jewish community,” it said.
“As houses of worship, Jewish community centers, schools, senior centers, and other facilities are often used as voting locations, or located in close proximity to voting locations, leadership and security personnel are encouraged to remain situationally aware of the threats mentioned within this document. It is also encouraged that leaders proactively implement facility and security best practices that effectively address different areas of vulnerability and methods of attacks,” the bulletin added.
The bulletin also added several recommendations for security procedures, urging vigilance at polling stations in or near Jewish institutions.
The recommendations are:
- Identify polling stations at or close to Jewish organizations to have better situational awareness if any civil unrest occurs.
- Coordinate with law enforcement prior to the election. Keep in mind, every state differs on security at polling stations, and organizations that act as a polling station should understand what the security measures may/may not entail. Organizations should recognize that different communities may receive the presence of law enforcement at polling locations differently, as well.
- Review who is viewing or posting on any social media account or organizational website to identify potential threats prior to the election.
- Consider safety procedures so that people waiting outside for entry are protected from street or parking lot access by vehicles.
- Ensure security procedures are in place, and coordinated with relevant authorities to follow election law and voting guidelines with respect to access to polling stations; be sure that exits are clearly marked and not blocked in case egress is required.
- Report all suspicious behavior to law enforcement immediately, and do not dismiss any sign of hate. Ensure staff and volunteers are trained to do so as well.
- Be prepared to quickly close/shutter your facility in case of civil unrest.
- Collaborate with other interfaith groups/organizations to have a coordinated plan and response if any civil unrest occurs.
- Have a Crisis Communications Plan to better provide information to employees, members, or congregants to quickly provide updates and courses of action, if necessary.
- Review or establish Emergency Operations Procedures and ensure you discuss these procedures and the above considerations with your internal safety committees. Ensure all staff and key lay leaders understand any new plan designed.
