US Jewish umbrella group urges Jews to be cautious around Election Day

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations released a special security bulletin urging caution among American Jews on and after Election Day.

While the bulletin said that “there are no known credible threats directed at Jewish institutions or organizations” related to the elections, it warned that the tide could quickly turn, depending on the results, driving “an elevated threat environment at least through early 2021.”

“It remains likely that violent extremists will target individuals or institutions that represent symbols of their grievances, as well as grievances based on political affiliation or perceived policy position, which increases the potential of politically or ideologically motivated threats against the Jewish community,” it said.

“As houses of worship, Jewish community centers, schools, senior centers, and other facilities are often used as voting locations, or located in close proximity to voting locations, leadership and security personnel are encouraged to remain situationally aware of the threats mentioned within this document. It is also encouraged that leaders proactively implement facility and security best practices that effectively address different areas of vulnerability and methods of attacks,” the bulletin added.

The bulletin also added several recommendations for security procedures, urging vigilance at polling stations in or near Jewish institutions.

The recommendations are: