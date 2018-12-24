US Supreme Court says Ginsburg up and working after surgery

WASHINGTON, DC — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is up and working as she recuperates from cancer surgery, according to a court spokesperson.

Kathy Arberg also said that Ginsburg remained in New York, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, on Sunday. No information has been released on when Ginsburg might return home.

Ginsburg underwent surgery on Friday to remove two malignant growths in her left lung. Doctors say there is no evidence of any remaining disease.

Now 85, the justice has been treated for cancer two other times. Last month, she cracked three ribs in a fall at the court. The nodules on her lung were found during X-rays and other tests Ginsburg had after the fall in her Supreme Court office on November 7, the court said.

The court next meets on January 7. Despite her health problems, Ginsburg has never missed arguments.