Visa calls on women entrepreneurs to submit bids for financial, social change

Visa Inc., the US multinational payments company, has launched a global competition calling on women entrepreneurs, including from Israel, to submit proposals in the field of financial and social-change technologies.

Called the Visa Everywhere Initiative: Woman’s Global Edition, the winners will be eligible for prizes totaling $100,000 for each of the two competition tracks: fintech and technologies to induce social change. The winners will also get access to professional mentoring and to Visa’s customers and partner network, Visa said in a statement.

Companies headed by at least one woman are invited to take part in the competition. The aim is to find technologies that can make a difference in payments for consumers and businesses, and those that are able to bring about social change, enabling the creation of equitable and sustainable livelihoods and the strengthening of local or regional economies, the statement said.

The candidates will be divided into six regions: North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe (excluding France), France, and Africa / Middle East. Each region will send the winning contender to the finalist competition in Paris. Bids can be submitted by April 14 and the finals will be held in Paris on June 7, during the opening week of the FIFA 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.