Woman files complaint claiming ‘well-known’ rabbi groped her — report

A woman filed a police complaint of indecent assault against a well-known rabbi for groping her, Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

Neither the woman nor the rabbi were identified in the report, but the channel said the rabbi was “very well known.”

The woman, a physician, had met with the rabbi recently to ask for advice and receive his blessing. According to her police complaint, during the meeting he asked her to lift her shirt and bra so he could examine her.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

She didn’t understand why he needed to examine her, she said.

He then touched her breast and stomach.

She said he then told her he understood why her husband loved her, and said her breasts were perfect.

She told officers she felt nausea and “unbearable humiliation” from the incident, according to the report.