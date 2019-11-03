Woman found shot to death in south; husband arrested

A woman was found dead in southern Israel on Sunday night from a gunshot wound in a suspected murder.

Medics pronounced the death of the woman, who was said to be in her 50s, in her home in the small community of Talmei Eliyahu, in the Eshkol region.

The woman’s husband, who is licensed to carry a firearm, was apprehended by authorities after a several-hour search. According to reports, he was found with his car flipped over.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, the suspect, a doctor, appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Neighbors told Hebrew media the couple was in the process of getting divorced.

Neither the victim nor the suspect were named.

The apparent homicide comes amid as activists have pushed for tougher action to stem domestic abuse.

Recent weeks have seen several women killed in suspected cases of domestic violence.

Earlier Sunday, Maxim Tal, 30, of Kiryat Bialik had his remand extended by four days. He is accused of stabbing his wife, Maria, to death last month in their home in the suburb of Haifa.

Also last month, 32-year-old Michal Sela was violently murdered in Motza, near Jerusalem. Her husband, Eliran Malul, is suspected of killing Sela while their eight-month-old daughter was home.

Malul, 34, is then thought to have attempted to take his own life. He is suspected of aggravated murder, premeditated murder, and obstructing justice.