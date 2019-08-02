‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot to play Hedy Lamarr in miniseries
The actress starred in films in the 30s and 40s, but it was her work as an inventor that distinguished her

By AP and JTA 2 August 2019, 11:32 pm 0 Edit
In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Gal Gadot attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' exhibition in New York (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Israeli “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is taking on a real-life woman’s remarkable history.

Showtime said Friday that Gadot will play actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr in a limited series.

Lamarr, a stunning beauty who came to Hollywood from Europe in the late 1930s, worked with top stars including Judy Garland and Clark Gable. “Ziegfeld Girl” in 1941 and 1940’s “Boom Town” were among Lamarr’s films.

But it was her work as an inventor that distinguished her, including a patented device that became a foundation for modern Wi-Fi technology.

Actress Heddy Lamarr, pictured in 1941. Lamarr, along with composer George Antheil, designed and patented in 1942 a communications system that has become the underlying technology of the cellular phone. (AP Photo)

The untitled series will look at feminism during Hollywood’s golden age and World War II through Lamarr’s life and work, Showtime said. An airdate was not announced.

The late actress was the subject of a 2017 documentary, “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story.”

Last month it was announced that Gadot will star in the biggest feature film ever made by Netflix, “Red Notice,” also starring Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson.

The action thriller, set for release in late 2020, is centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world.

