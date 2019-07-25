2 Israelis gunned down in broad daylight in Mexico City cafe

Two Israeli men shot and killed in broad daylight inside a Mexico City cafe on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

Mexico City police chief Jesus Orta Martinez said the shooting occurred at a coffee shop located in the luxury shopping district Artz Pedregal in the southwest of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

A woman, 33, was arrested as the prime suspect in the shooting, and Martinez said two others were being sought as well for allegedly helping the woman flee and shooting at police.

The police chief said the woman admitted to “aggression” against the male victim due to infidelity, but other motives were also being probed.

Reports suggested that a police officer was shot and injured during the woman’s arrest and had been taken to a local hospital.

According to Mexican media outlets, both Israelis possessed work permits and were living in the capital city. Their relationship to the suspected shooter was not immediately clear.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry told the Hebrew-language outlets that Israel’s consul is Mexico was in contact with Mexico City police.

The fatal shooting comes less than a month after an Israeli DJ was shot dead during a a rave in central Mexico.

The 45-year-old Ronen Dahan, known as DJ Perplex, was one of two people gunned down in the shooting in San Luis Potosí that local media linked to the ongoing drug cartel violence in the country.