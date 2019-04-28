After synagogue attack, leaders warn of resurgent anti-Semitism, urge action

Jewish community leaders called for redoubled action against anti-Semitism and other forms of hate as officials in the US and Israel reeled following a shooting a California synagogue on the last day of Passover Saturday.

“THIS MUST STOP. We are heartbroken — and appalled and outraged,” the Tree of Life synagogue on Pittsburgh said in a statement Saturday, hours after a gunman opened fire on a Chabad center in Poway, California, in a horrifying repeat of a deadly massacre that struck the Pennsylvania house of worship exactly six months earlier.

“We know first-hand the fear, anguish and healing process such an atrocity causes, and our hearts are with the afflicted San Diego families and their congregation. … These senseless acts of violence and prejudice must end. Enough is enough.”

One person was killed and three others were wounded in the shooting at the Poway synagogue, authorities said Saturday. The suspect, named as John Earnest, was arrest and was being questioned by police.

The Anti-Defamation League said the shooting was a “reminder of the enduring virulence of anti-Semitism. It must serve as a call to action for us as a society to deal once and for all with this hate.”

“People of all faiths should not have to live in fear of going to their house of worship. From Charleston to Pittsburgh to Oak Creek and from Christchurch to Sri Lanka, and now Poway, we need to say ‘enough is enough.’”

Speaking to supporters at a rally in Wisconsin, US President Donald Trump said “America’s heart is with the victims of the horrific synagogue shooting in California, just happened.”

“Our entire nation mourns the loss of life, prays for the wounded and stands in solidarity with the Jewish community. We forcefully condemn the evil of anti-Semitism and hate which must be defeated.”

Michael Masters of the Secure Community Network,which helps Jewish community centers protect themselves, said the group was monitoring the situation.