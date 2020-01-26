Australian anti-hate organization condemns sale of Adolf Hitler web domain

An Australian anti-racism organization on Sunday harshly criticized two of the country’s technology firms after they put the internet domain name “AdolfHitler.com.ua” up for auction.

The Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC), which describes itself as “Australia’s leading anti-hate organization,” blasted domain registrars Netfleet and Drop for selling off the name, worrying that it could be used to create a site promoting anti-Semitic or white supremacist beliefs.

The sale took place on Friday, only a day after dozens of foreign leaders gathered in Jerusalem to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Shame on netfleet.com.au and drop.com.au for what can only be described as beyond offensive, beyond normal, and beyond insensitive,” ADC chair Dr. Dvir Abramovich said in a statement.

“How can anyone be so callous and so indifferent to the barbaric crimes of Hitler, and show zero respect to the feelings of Holocaust survivors so as to put profits over morality?

I call on those two companies to look into their hearts, to reflect on their values and apologize for the hurt and pain they have caused. We also call on them to ensure such abhorrent domain names are not offered again,” Abramovich said.

Neither company posted any statements on the sale on their respective social media accounts, although the ADC quoted a Netfleet representative who it said stated that the group was “quite welcome to bid on the domain yourself, then you can own the domain.”