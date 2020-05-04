Australian Jewish group calls on website to stop hosting ‘Miss Hitler’ pageant

Australia’s Anti-Defamation Commission on Sunday appealed to the GoDaddy.com web hosting company to take down the domain of the site running the “Miss Hitler 2020” pageant, calling it “an incitement to murder.”

The last two years have seen attempts by neo-Nazis to host the competition largely foiled after reported pressure from Israel convinced the Russian social media network VKontakte (also known as VK) to take down the page.

The competition encourages women to enter by posting sexy Nazi-themed photos together with an entry explaining why they “love and revere the Third Reich of Adolf Hitler.”

The Anti-Defamation Commission said the competition was now on the World Truth Historical Revisionism website, a domain hosted by GoDaddy.com.

“The ADC will be writing to GoDaddy.com in Australia, the company currently hosting the domain page, asking them to shut down this site, arguing that this competition and the content of the website violate GoDaddy’s own terms against hate speech,” ADC said in a statement.

“The words sickening and stomach-churning do not even come close to describe this abomination. In fact, it’s hard to imagine anything more vile, and this vomit-inducing salute to Hitler by ‘Final Solutionists’ is an incitement to murder, pure and simple,” said ADC chairman Dvir Abramovich.

“This ugly display of abject antisemitism by Holocaust deniers and neo-Nazis once again demonstrates that there are extremists groups out there that are determined to recruit young people to their dangerous cause,” he said, adding that these sites were “emboldening people to target and intimidate Jewish and other communities.”

The website urged women to send in their pictures between August 8 and September 3, and said the winner would be judged by a popular online vote.

In previous years women sent in photographs of themselves performing Nazi salutes, at neo-Nazi rallies, or posing with Nazi memorabilia.