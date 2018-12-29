Bennett, Shaked expected to announce break from Jewish Home, form new party
The two ministers will make a special announcement at an 8:15 p.m. press conference
Education Minister Naftali Bennett, leader of the Jewish Home party, and his ally Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, are set to make a special announcement to the media Saturday evening, reportedly announcing their departure from the party and formation of a new party ahead of the coming general election.
The two will hold a press conference in Tel Aviv at 8:15 p.m.
The new party will reportedly be of both a secular and religious character.
There have long been reports of clashes within Jewish Home between Bennett and Shaked and members of the Tkuma party which forms a part of Jewish Home –Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel and MK Betzalel Smotrich.
Tkuma had reportedly issued a list of new demands of Jewish home leaders regarding the movement’s prominence in the party in the run-up to the new elections. These may have led to Bennett and Shaked’s expected action.
The move would join a flurry of political activity in recent days after the announcement of new elections on April 9 of next year, with a slew of new parties vying for votes.
comments