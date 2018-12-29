Bennett, Shaked expected to announce break from Jewish Home, form new party

Education Minister Naftali Bennett, leader of the Jewish Home party, and his ally Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, are set to make a special announcement to the media Saturday evening, reportedly announcing their departure from the party and formation of a new party ahead of the coming general election.

The two will hold a press conference in Tel Aviv at 8:15 p.m.

The new party will reportedly be of both a secular and religious character.

There have long been reports of clashes within Jewish Home between Bennett and Shaked and members of the Tkuma party which forms a part of Jewish Home –Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel and MK Betzalel Smotrich.

Tkuma had reportedly issued a list of new demands of Jewish home leaders regarding the movement’s prominence in the party in the run-up to the new elections. These may have led to Bennett and Shaked’s expected action.

The move would join a flurry of political activity in recent days after the announcement of new elections on April 9 of next year, with a slew of new parties vying for votes.