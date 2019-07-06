Blue and White’s Ya’alon rules out merger with other parties ahead of election

Blue and White’s no. 3 Moshe Ya’alon on Saturday ruled out the party running with other center-left lists in September’s Knesset elections, echoing party no. 2 Yair Lapid.

Talk of a potential center-left alliance has grown over the past week following former prime minister Ehud Barak’s return to politics. Barak, who has yet to name his new party, is reportedly seeking to team up with Labor, Meretz and Blue and White under one unified slate.

Reactions among Blue and White members to the prospect of teaming up with Barak have been mixed. While former army chief Gabi Ashkenazi said he was open to the notion, Lapid rejected such a possibility.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“We don’t need a tie-up with any party,” Blue and White MK Moshe Ya’alon said at a cultural event in Modiin. “We don’t need that.”

Ya’alon expressed respect for Barak but said the former premier was “interested in alliances on the left,” while only Blue and White “is an alternative to the government.”

Ya’alon said the party would keep the same electoral slate from April’s vote and sought to downplay reports that he opposes the deal struck between Lapid and party leader Benny Gantz ahead of the last election, under which the two would rotate the premiership between them should Blue and White form the next government.

“We are opinionated people, we talk, we argue… we made a decision to keep the same format with the rotation,” he said.

According to television reports last month, Ya’alon is also concerned Lapid’s aggressive campaigning against ultra-Orthodox parties over religious and other social issues is pushing away potential voters.

Ya’alon heads the Telem party, which teamed up with Gantz’s Israel Resilience party and Lapid’s Yesh Atid to form Blue and White ahead of this year’s first round of elections. He is considered to be further right than most members of the centrist alliance.

Meanwhile, Ofer Shelah, a top Blue and White MK, appeared to take a shot at Barak.

“I hope that other parties that profess an interest in helping replace the government won’t conduct themselves according to personal whims and unfounded pretensions for the premiership or ministerial positions, but in accordance with one guideline: what will bring victory,” he said at an event in the northern city of Baqa al-Gharbiya.

Shelah also confirmed that Blue and White will keep the same electoral lineup for the September 17 elections.

Reports of Barak’s interest in a united center-left list came after the ex-prime minister said that the size of the overall bloc was more important than that of an individual party.

While Barak hasn’t explicitly said he should head the prospective center-left alliance, he also hasn’t publicly suggested anyone else should.

Polls over the past week have given Blue and White 29-31 seats, slightly behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud. One survey gave Barak’s party six seats, while another said he would fail to pick up the 3.25 percent of the vote needed to enter the 120-member Knesset.