Body found with gunshot wounds in pit near Ramat Hasharon cemetery

The body of a man was found Friday near a cemetery in the central city of Ramat Hasharon in a suspected murder.

The body was discovered in a pit near a cemetery in the city with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim, 20, was previously known to police due to his involvement in a number of violent incidents, according to the Haaretz daily, and his body was believed to have been there for a few days.

The suspected killing was believed to be criminal and not terror related.

A gag order was placed on publishing further details of the case.

Also Friday, a man was shot to death outside the northern town of Deir al-Asad in a suspected murder.

Emergency personnel tried to treat the victim, named Saturday as 60-year-old Jamal Ali Hasarma, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

المرحوم جمال علي رشيد حصارمة(60 عاماً)????هو ضحية اطلاق النار التي وقعت الليلة على مفرق البعنة دير الاسد||גמאל עלי חסארמה,הוא קורבן הרצח,בצומת בענה דיר אל אסד. pic.twitter.com/S7YdMeRDwp — |فرات نصار|פוראת נסאר|FURAT NASSAR (@nassar_furat) December 28, 2019

Recent months have seen a wave of killings and crime in the Arab Israeli community. Arab leaders say police largely ignore the violence in their communities, everything from family feuds and mafia turf wars to domestic violence and so-called honor killings.

A number of demonstrations and large rallies have been held to protest what Arab Israelis say is a failure to adequately deal with the wave of criminal violence within the community.