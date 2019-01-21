Car explodes in suspected gangland assassination attempt in Ashkelon

A parked vehicle exploded in the southern city of Ashkelon Monday morning in a suspected criminal assassination attempt.

The vehicle blew up next to a kindergarten, according to Hebrew media reports. None were injured, although at least one person was receiving psychological treatment and several other vehicles were damaged.

The suspected target was a senior member of the Domrani crime family, an underworld organization based in southern Israel.

Sappers were investigating the explosion, and people were warned to stay away from the area until officials finished clearing the scene.