Crisis hotline says thousands of Israelis calling over virus, isolation worries

An Israeli crisis organization said Saturday that its hotline has received thousands of calls in recent days from people suffering from stress and other mental difficulties due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The ERAN organization said it had set up a special hotline dedicated to assisting and counseling those in need due to the coronavirus pandemic and also those who might need help after they self-isolate.

There nearly 40,000 Israelis in isolation in their homes as a result of the virus. It’s unknown how many of them are alone and how many are sharing a residence with others in quarantine.

Founded in Jerusalem in 1971, ERAN — the name is derived from the Hebrew acronym for emotional first aid — is Israel’s only crisis intervention hotline, serving people of all ages and backgrounds. It describes its work as a humanitarian service as opposed to professional advice.

Volunteers provide unconditional, non-judgmental support 24/7 — in Hebrew, Arabic, Russian and English — to Israelis dealing with violence, suicide, loneliness, family pressures, social rejection, sexual abuse, eating disorders, economic hardship, difficulties raising children, marital breakdown, trauma, harassment, school conflicts, mental illness, personal tragedies, substance-abuse, age-related stress, anxiety and more.

ERAN also offers a separate hotline for Holocaust survivors and IDF soldiers.

ERAN’s dedicated coronavirus hotline can be reached by dialing 1201 from any Israeli phone, followed by extension number six.