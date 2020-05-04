Dolphin pod treats marine inspectors to special escort

Around 20 endangered dolphins provided marine inspectors from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority with a special escort off the coast between Ashkelon and Nitzanim in southern Israel.

The inspectors were patrolling to ensure everything was going swimmingly during fish breeding season.

Marine inspector Guy Lavian said that the pod is seen quite frequently and belonged to a local dolphin population of 30 to 40 individuals.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature regards Israel’s coastal area as an important location for dolphins, which are endangered in the Mediterranean Sea.

Video credit: Guy Lavian and Eviatar Ben Avi of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.