Dozens protest outside Carnegie Hall as Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra plays

Dozens of anti-Israel demonstrators gathered outside New York’s prestigious Carnegie Hall on Sunday to protest a performance by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

The demonstration was organized by Adalah-NY, a group that supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

Protesters held up signs reading “Israel fiddles while Palestine burns” and “Boycott Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.”

Despite the demonstration, the performance went ahead as planned. Over 100 musicians from the orchestra were in the US for a week of concerts set to include performances in New York, Florida and Michigan.

A big thank you to the @RMOinNYC for coming out to Carnegie Hall and bringing the rhythm for Palestinian freedom and rights! #BDS pic.twitter.com/KPbttYD23u — Adalah-NY (@AdalahNY) February 3, 2019

Israel’s consul general in New York, Dani Dayan, was at the Sunday show.

“I am proud that the philharmonic orchestra came to New York, Israeli culture is sought after all over the world and brings pride to Israel,” he said in a statement. “No protest will stop Israeli culture from blossoming in Israel and beyond. The dogs bark, and our melody continues.”