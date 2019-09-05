EU urges Iran to ‘reverse’ its violation of limits on nuclear activity

BRUSSELS, Belgium — The EU on Thursday urged Iran to reverse its scale-back of commitments to the 2015 nuclear accord, after the Islamic Republic announced a day earlier it would no longer limit its atomic research.

European Commission spokesman Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela told a media briefing in Brussels that the decision was “inconsistent” with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal’s official name.

“And in this context we urge Iran to reverse these steps and refrain from further measures that undermine the nuclear deal,” he said.

Iran has been progressively pulling back from the terms of the 2015 deal as it comes under intensifying sanctions pressure from the United States, which exited the accord under US President Donald Trump.

The remaining powers — Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — are seeking to keep the deal alive. The European powers are trying to reduce US-Iran tensions, but Washington and Tehran have been hardening their positions in recent months.

In July, Iran abandoned commitments restricting its uranium stockpile and the level of uranium enrichment. On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered all limits on nuclear research and development to be lifted by the end of the week.