Father of Parkland school shooting victim appointed to Florida education board

JTA — The father of Meadow Pollack, one of the 17 students and teachers killed in the shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school last year, has been appointed to the state Board of Education.

Gov. Rick Scott appointed Andy Pollack, in an announcement on Friday evening, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

Pollack’s appointment must be confirmed by the Florida Senate. His term would run through December 31, 2022.

“What I hope to accomplish is accountability at a local level, to hold school boards accountable and superintendents accountable,” Pollack, 52, said after the announcement. Pollack has been advocating for school safety since the attack.

Pollack supported Scott in his Senate bid. He has met several times in the last year with President Donald Trump.

Meadow, 18, a senior, was shot nine times during the February 2018 shooting attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by former student Nikolas Cruz.