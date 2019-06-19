God stars in new English-language performances at Jerusalem’s Khan Theater

God takes center stage at the Khan Theater in Jerusalem, as the city’s award-winning repertory company presents two performances in July in its series for English speakers sponsored by The Times of Israel.

Readers can enjoy special discounts on tickets.

“Oh God” introduces us to Ella, a middle-aged psychologist and single mother of an autistic child, who receives a mysterious phone call from a new patient who is desperate for a therapy session. The patient will only give her the first letter of his name, so Ella concludes he must be a high-ranking security official and agrees to see him immediately.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

But when the patient arrives and starts talking, it becomes clear he is none other than God – and he’s severely depressed, perhaps suicidal. If he goes through with his threat to self-destruct, his creation will die with him. Ella has a one-hour therapy session in which to treat her patient – and save humanity.

“Oh God” was written by Anat Gov and first performed at the Cameri Theater in 2008. In the revival of this comic drama about religion and faith, God is played by veteran Khan actor Arie Tcherner. Times of Israel readers are invited to enjoy a special performance with English surtitles on Wednesday, July 3, followed by a stage talk in English.

“I was itching to perform in a play like this, which is constructed as a kind of virtuoso verbal ping-pong between two actors, where we discover that even God has moods,” says Tcherner. “He’s so depressed he is suicidal.”

Tcherner, who has been acting with the Khan for 32 years, knows something about life’s challenges. Born in Ramle, he was wounded while serving as a combat paramedic in the naval engineers in the Litani Operation in southern Lebanon in 1978. “The theater saved me,” he says.

“Oh God” by Anat Gov (English surtitles)

8:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, followed by stage talk

Khan Theater, 2 David Remez St., Jerusalem (Opposite the First Station)

Special offer for Times of Israel readers: Tickets NIS 85 (instead of NIS 220) Click HERE and enter promo code 1515.

On Thursday, July 18, Times of Israel readers have another opportunity to see S.Y. Agnon’s “Tehila” with English surtitles.

“Tehila” tells the story of a writer searching for meaning who meets an old, pious woman during his walks through the Old City of Jerusalem. Their conversations lead the writer to wonder whether their encounters are coincidental or whether they are directed by a mysterious, hidden hand.

Agnon, who won the Nobel Prize in 1966, is a towering figure in modern Hebrew literature whose work is now being rediscovered thanks to a new translation. He first arrived in Jaffa in 1908, returned to Germany for 12 years, and came again to Palestine in 1924 after a fire in his Berlin home destroyed his manuscripts and rare book collection. He settled in Talpiot in the house that is now the Agnon museum. He died in 1970.

His works deal with the conflict between traditional Jewish life and language and the modern world. They constitute a distillation of millennia of Jewish writing — from the Bible through the rabbinic codes to Hasidic storytelling — recast in the mold of modern literature.

“Tehila” by S.Y. Agnon (English surtitles)

8:30 p.m., Thursday, July 18

Khan Theater, 2 David Remez St., Jerusalem (Opposite the First Station)

Special offer for Times of Israel readers: Tickets NIS 85 (instead of NIS 220) Click HERE and enter promo code 1515.

For first news of future Times of Israel events and special offers, join our priority booking list. Send an email with the word “subscribe” to: events@timesofisrael.com.