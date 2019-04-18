Iran president urges Mideast states to ‘drive back Zionism’
Rouhani says problems of the region ’caused by others,’ calls on Muslims to restore the ‘historical right of Palestine’

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at a ceremony commemorating "National Day of Nuclear Technology" in Tehran, Iran on, April 9, 2019. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)
TEHRAN — Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani called on Middle East states on Thursday to “drive back Zionism,” saying Israel and its US ally were the root causes of the region’s problems.

“The region’s nations have lived alongside each other for centuries and never had a problem… If there is a problem, it is caused by others,” Rouhani said in an Army Day address.

“Let us stand together, be together and rid the region of the aggressor’s presence,” he added in the speech shown live on state television.

Flanked by top generals, Rouhani told Iran’s neighbors and countries across the region that its armed forces are “never against you or your national interests” but are “standing against the aggressors.”

“If we have a problem in the region today, its roots are either with Zionism or America’s arrogance,” Rouhani said.

Protesters burn a representation of the American flag during a rally against the US’s decision to designate Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards as a foreign terrorist organization, after their Friday prayers at the Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) square in Tehran, Iran on April 12, 2019. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

He called on Muslim nations to band together and “restore the historical right of the nation of Palestine,” saying that “Zionism … has been committing crimes in the region for the past 70 years.”

“The final victory will surely be with the righteous,” he said.

Iran’s annual Army Day celebrations are an opportunity for the military to show off its latest weaponry but also for its political leaders to try to reassure neighboring countries that they are for defensive purposes only.

