Iran’s Revolutionary Guard boasts of test-firing new missile

The head of Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it has successfully test-fired a “new missile” amid growing tensions with the United States and the unraveling of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency, which is close to the IRGC, said Gen. Hossein Salami told a group of clerics Saturday about the missile test a day earlier.

He called it “one of the successful days of the nation,” but did not give any further details on the weapon or the test itself.

On Thursday, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani officially debuted an Iran-made air-defense missile system, the Bavar-373.

During the unveiling of the Bavar-373, Rouhani struck a belligerent tone on dealings with the United States, saying that “talks are useless” as Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers crumbles further.

“Now that our enemies do not accept logic, we cannot respond with logic,” he said in the televised speech.

He added: “When the enemy launches a missile against us, we cannot give a speech and say: ‘Mr. Rocket, please do not hit our country and our innocent people. Rocket-launching sir, if you can please hit a button and self-destroy the missile in the air.’”

Since 1992, Iran has developed a homegrown defense industry that has produced light and heavy weapons ranging from mortars and torpedoes to tanks and submarines.

The US re-imposed sanctions on Iran after the Trump administration pulled out of the nuclear deal last year over concerns about Iran’s missile program and regional influence.

US President Donald Trump argued that the accord did not limit Iran’s ballistic missile program.

Earlier this month, Iran unveiled three new precision-guided missiles, with its defense minister saying they show that the country is ready to defend itself in the face of US “viciousness and conspiracies.”

The new lineup of air-to-air missiles dubbed the “Yasin,” “Balaban” and a new series of the “Ghaem” were developed jointly by the ministry and Sa Iran, also known as Iran Electronics Industries.

They were unveiled amid tensions between Iran and the US and its allies in the Strait of Hormuz — a vital corridor linking oil producing countries in the Middle East to markets in Asia, Europe and North America.

Last month, Iran was said to have tested the Shahab-3, a medium-range ballistic missile that is widely believed to be capable of delivering a nuclear warhead.

Iran has maintained its missile program is for defense purposes only and rejected negotiations over it.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.