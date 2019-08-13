Knife-wielding man injures 1 in Sydney stabbing rampage; body found

SYDNEY, Australia — A man stabbed a woman and attempted to knife several other people in central Sydney Tuesday before being pinned down by members of the public and detained by police, eyewitnesses and officials said, with the body of a woman found later in a nearby building.

Images broadcast by Australian media showed the man jumping on the roof of a car brandishing a knife, appearing to shout “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest in Arabic) and “shoot me.”

Police said the woman was in stable condition and taken to a hospital.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Later, police told local media that the body of a woman who was stabbed to death was found at a nearby hotel.

The Sydney Morning Herald said authorities believe the woman’s death was connected to the rampage.

Police said they had not yet determined a motive for the stabbings.

“It would appear at this stage it is unprovoked but we are keeping a very open mind as we move forward,” a spokesman said.

Eyewitness Megan Hayley told AFP she saw a man in his 20s or 30s brandishing a large kitchen knife and chasing several people though the busy central business district shortly after lunchtime.

Just witnessed incredible bravery from members of the public and ⁦@FRNSW⁩ officers chasing down a man on a stabbing rampage in Sydney’s CBD. He is now under arrest. ⁦@7NewsSydney⁩ pic.twitter.com/wNKatejHVp — Andrew Denney (@Andrew_Denney) August 13, 2019

“Five or six others were chasing him behind, trying to stop him, they caught him and restrained him” in front of two popular cafes in the heart of the city, she said.

Edward Wong, 24, who also witnessed the attack, said the man “looked like he had blood on his chin and chest.”

Police hailed the bravery of onlookers who stepped in and pinned the man down with chairs and a plastic crate.

“To approach a person… with clear evidence of a stabbing previously, these people are heroes,” police spokesman superintendent Gavin Wood said.

The attacker was taken by police to a local hospital.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote on Twitter that “the violent attack that took place in Sydney this afternoon is deeply concerning. The attacker is now in police custody following the brave actions of those who were present at the scene and were able to … restrain him.

“The motivation for this attack has not yet been determined as Police are continuing with their enquires. Our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by this violent attack.”