2 Hamas commanders killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza — IDF

Two Hamas commanders were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip yesterday, the military announces.

One strike in Khan Younis killed Rafat Abu Zamar, a company commander in Hamas’s operations division, according to the military.

The IDF says Abu Zamar led training for terrorists ahead of the October 7, 2023, onslaught, and recently was involved in training operatives and developing Hamas’s capabilities.

A separate strike in Gaza City on Monday killed Muhammad Khader Fahmi Aghour, identified by the IDF as a member of Hamas involved in the production of weapons.

The military says the strikes on Abu Zamar and Aghour were carried out after both were involved in advancing attacks and restoring Hamas capabilities “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”