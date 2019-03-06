2 swastikas drawn in blood at Los Angeles park

For the third time today, a suspicious device attached to a cluster of balloons launched from the Gaza Strip lands inside a community in the southern Israeli Eshkol region and explodes, the local government says.

The device caused neither injury nor damage.

“We do not know for sure if it contained explosive material, but it did contain something burning — a coal or a detonator,” an Eshkol spokesperson says in a statement.

“We’re repeating the instructions [for residents]: Be aware and in any case of finding a suspicious object, walk away, don’t touch it and report it to your community’s security liaison,” he says.

Earlier in the day, two explosive devices flown into Israel detonated over communities in Eshkol, also not causing injury or damage.

After a brief lull, Palestinians in the Strip again began launching balloon-borne explosive devices into Israel in recent weeks. So far, no Israelis have been injured by the airborne attacks, though damage was caused to a home in the Eshkol region last week.

— Juda Ari Gross