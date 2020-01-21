3 Gazans infiltrate into Israel, attack IDF troops, are shot

Three Palestinians are shot after they crossed the border into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip and threw an explosive at Israeli troops, the military says.

The conditions of the three men are not immediately known.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the three men entered Israeli territory from the southern Gaza Strip, going to a wooded area near the community of Kibbutz Kissufim.

During this time, the three suspects were under IDF surveillance, the military says.

“IDF troops were called to the scene, closed off the area and began searching for the suspects, who threw an explosive device or grenade at the soldiers,” the IDF says in a statement.

“The soldiers opened fire at the suspects, and a hit was confirmed. There was no threat presented to the [nearby] communities,” the military adds.

— Judah Ari Gross