The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
620 new coronavirus cases reported in 24 hours, bringing total to 6,211
The Health Ministry reports 620 new coronavirus cases since yesterday morning, bringing the country’s total to 6,211, including 107 in serious condition.
The ministry says 127 people are in moderate condition, while the vast majority — 5,659 — have light symptoms. Another 289 people have fully recovered from the disease.
US virus deaths pass 5,000: Johns Hopkins
The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late Wednesday, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University.
As of 10:35 p.m. Wednesday on the US East Coast, 5,116 people had died, the tally showed, on the same day the United States set a one-day record of 884 people dead in 24 hours.
The US death toll is lower than those of Italy and Spain but above the 3,316 recorded for China, where the pandemic first emerged in December.
According to Johns Hopkins, the US leads the world in number of cases of the coronavirus, with 215,417.
President Donald Trump, who earlier had downplayed the pandemic’s impact on the US, said Wednesday that “we’re going to have a couple of weeks, starting pretty much now, but especially a few days from now, that are going to be horrific.”
Last Sunday, senior US scientist Anthony Fauci issued a cautious prediction that the coronavirus could claim 100,000 to 200,000 lives in the country.
— AFP
Jewish school sues Miami hotel for $2.3m refund after Passover trip canceled
A Jewish day school in New York City has sued a Miami Beach hotel for a refund after canceling a 10-night Passover vacation due to the coronavirus crisis.
Students, parents and staff of the Magen David Yeshivah in Brooklyn had rented 621 rooms for about 1,200 guests for the April program at the Eden Roc hotel. The down payment for the vacation was $2.3 million.
The school files its lawsuit in Miami-Dade Circuit Court, the Miami Herald reported Tuesday, on the basis of a clause in the contract that said the reservation could be canceled in the event of a “disease outbreak.” The hotel is demanding that the event be rescheduled for later in the year or proceed as scheduled.
Magen David canceled the event by March 18, the newspaper reported, and two days later New Yorkers were ordered to remain in their homes, with travel forbidden. Meanwhile, Miami Beach ordered hotels to close and cancel reservations.
— JTA
Los Angeles Jewish school donates 2,000 face masks to local hospital, police
A Jewish day school in Los Angeles donates 2,000 N95 face masks to a local medical center and local police.
The de Toledo High School in the West Hills neighborhood says in a statement that while doing a thorough cleaning of the campus, it found boxes of the masks purchased for the school community during the wildfires last fall.
The school gave 700 of the masks to the West Hills Los Angeles Police Department and 1,300 to the Woodland Hills Medical Center, the school says.
“If we can make even a small impact on organizations that make a difference in this world … then it’s a win-win,” says Mark Shpall, the head of school.
Shpall tells People magazine that the school also plans to donate 10 cases of toilet paper, nine cases of paper towels, five cases of hand sanitizer and eight cases of Clorox wipes to Beit T’Shuvah, a local Jewish addiction center that has requested help obtaining additional supplies.
— JTA
US National Gallery to return Nazi-looted Picasso to German Jew’s heirs
The National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, will return a drawing by Pablo Picasso to the heirs of a German-Jewish banker who sold the work at a loss because he feared the Nazis would confiscate his estate.
Paul von Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, a descendant of composer Felix Mendelssohn, sold the pastel work, titled “Head of a Woman,” in 1934, along with at least 15 other significant artworks. He died in 1935.
“Head of a Woman” was sold to art dealer Justin Thannhauser in 1934. The National Gallery of Art acquired the work through a donation in 2001, according to The New York Times.
The museum says it decided to settle with Mendelssohn-Bartholdy’s heirs “to avoid the heavy toll of litigation,” not because it agreed that the heirs’ claims were valid, according to the report.
— JTA
78-year-old man dies of coronavirus in Ashkelon, bringing death toll to 29
A 78-year-old man dies of the coronavirus in Ashkelon’s Barzilai Medical Center, bringing the country’s death toll to 29, the hospital says.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, was brought into the medical center last week, the hospital says.
The medical center notes the man suffered from preexisting conditions before contracting the coronavirus.
“His condition deteriorated over the weekend and he was put on a ventilator. Last night, his situation got much worse, and despite treatment with all possible measures, the patient passed away,” the hospital says in a statement.
2 men with coronavirus die, bringing toll to 28
The number of coronavirus deaths in Israel rises to 28 as two more patients die, the hospitals say.
A 77-year-old man with complex underlying health problems has died at the HaEmek Medical Center in Afula, according to the hospital.
Another man, aged 95, dies of the disease at Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv, the hospital says.
