Blue and White campaign event also disrupted by Gaza rockets

Yamina candidate Naftali Bennett slams Netanyahu’s annexation promise as “just words.”

He says in a statement: “I welcome Netanyahu’s string of promises, but these are just words. You can implement them immediately. I call on the prime minister to pass the ‘Jordan Valley Law’ by tomorrow in three readings, instead of the cameras law” pushed by Likud this week.

“[Former premier Menachem] Begin did it. He didn’t promise, he passed a law through all three [Knesset plenum] readings, in a single day, 14 December 1981.”

He noted a list of similar campaign promises Netanyahu has failed to implement in the past.

“Ahead of the last elections, Netanyahu promised to build in Ma’ale Adumim and the E1 area [east of Jerusalem], after the elections it didn’t happen.”

“Ahead of the last elections, Netanyahu promised a death penalty for terrorists, after the elections it didn’t happen.”

“Ahead of the last elections, Netanyahu promised to destroy Hamas, after the elections it didn’t happen.”

He concludes: “Since I’m still convinced in the prime minister’s honest intentions, I commit to make sure that all the lawmakers of Yamina will show up in any place and at any time to ensure the immediate passage of the Jordan Valley Law” annexing the area.