Blue and White: We are in talks with Likud, not right-wing

Sources in Blue and White are insisting that they are holding unity talks with only Likud and not the entire right-wing ultra-Orthodox bloc.

Likud chief Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted in public statements that Likud’s negotiations are being carried out on behalf of the other signatories of a right-religious pact: Shas, UTJ and Yamina.

“We are not in talks with the right wing and Haredi parties. Netanyahu knows that we won’t be in government with Yaakov Litzman and Bezalel Smotrich. The talks are with Likud and not the bloc,” a party source is quoted telling the Ynet news website.

“The talks between the two largest parties are being held gladly,” a source from the party is quoted telling Walla news. “but it’s not possible to hold talks when you are talking about a bloc of 55 [seats].”