Bucking speculation, Liberman vows not to sit in rightist-Haredi coalition

Amid growing speculation that the ongoing deadlock in the coalition talks will push Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu faction to rejoin the Netanyahu-led right and enable the formation of a new right-wing government, Liberman himself seems to say he’s sticking to his insistence on a broad unity government.

“All our efforts are directed at establishing a unity government made up of three parties — Yisrael Beytenu, Likud, and Blue and White,” he writes on Facebook.

“We won’t be part of any other government.”

The speculation that Liberman plans to join a Netanyahu government came after Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer slammed Blue and White’s refusal to negotiate earlier today, and the announcement a short time ago by Likud that Liberman and Netanyahu had scheduled a meeting tomorrow morning in the Knesset.