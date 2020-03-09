The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Cory Booker endorses Biden, says he’ll ‘restore honor’ to office
Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey endorses former vice president Joe Biden. Booker says on Twitter that Biden will “restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”
Booker ended his own presidential bid in January, pledging to do “everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president.”
“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose,” Booker tweets.
— AP
Saudi Arabia cuts off travel over virus as markets tumble
Saudi Arabia closes off air and sea travel to nine countries affected by the new coronavirus as Mideast stock markets tumble over fears about the widening outbreak’s effect on the global economy.
The state oil giant Saudi Aramco leads the financial losses, dropping by 10% on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange and forcing a halt to Aramco’s trading.
In the Mideast there have been over 7,600 confirmed cases, with the vast majority in hard-hit Iran. The country’s health ministry says the new coronavirus has killed another 43 people, pushing death toll to 237 amid 7,161 confirmed cases. Experts worry Iran may be underreporting its cases.
— AP
Israelis returning from Egypt instructed to enter home quarantine
Israelis returning from Egypt have been instructed to enter a 14-day home quarantine since their last day in the country, among rising coronavirus cases there, the Health Ministry says.
The order is in effect retroactively for anyone who returned from Egypt in the past 14 days.
Those entering self quarantine are requested to report it on the ministry’ website here.
