Council for Higher Education denies Ariel University a medical school

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Iran decrees mass pardon in honor of revolution anniversary
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s state TV says Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pardoned a “large number” of prisoners in honor of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.
The report today does not say how many prisoners are released, but previous reports suggested it will apply to some 50,000 prisoners, the largest number ever covered in a single pardon. Some prisoners would be released while others would have their sentences reduced.
Iran’s regime is celebrating the 1979 revolution, which toppled a Western-backed monarchy and ushered in four decades of clerical rule. Khamenei, who issued the decree, has the final say on all major policies.
Iran has some 240,000 prisoners. It is holding several dual-citizens with Western nationality on allegations of threatening national security. It is unclear whether any are included in the pardon.
— AP
Prominent businesswoman and soccer club owner Alona Barkat head to New Right
Alona Barkat, the sister-in-law of former Jerusalem mayor and soon-to-be Likud MK Nir Barkat, announces she is joining the New Right party’s Knesset list ahead of the April 9 elections.
She is a well-known businesswoman, especially in the southern city of Beersheba, where she is the owner of the city’s championship soccer club Hapoel Beersheba.
She is reportedly slated to be placed third on the list, after New Right’s founders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked.
Bennett slams ‘university cartel’ for blocking Ariel University medical school
Education Minister Naftali Bennett vows to continue fighting to establish a medical school at Ariel University in the northern West Bank.
“It’s unbelievable how the university cartel sticks a wrench in the works to prevent the establishment of a medical faculty in Ariel,” Bennett says in a statement after the Council for Higher Education’s Planning and Budgets Committee votes against the move.
“Israel is desperate for doctors, and all they can do is try to stop it! We won’t give up until we establish the faculty.”
Investigators conclude probe into police killing of Ethiopian-Israeli man
The Police Internal Investigations Department, an external agency housed in the Justice Ministry that investigates police officers suspected of wrongdoing, tells the Biadga family that it has completed the investigation into Yehuda Biadga’s death at the hands of a police officer, on January 18.
The 24-year-old Ethiopian-Israeli man was shot and killed on January 18 by an officer who said he acted in self-defense, accusing Biadga of charging him with a knife. The officer was responding to a call from neighbors who claimed the young man was behaving violently. Police commanders backed the officer’s version of the events and have denied Biadga’s race was a factor in the decision to open fire.
The shooting triggered mass-protests by the Ethiopian Jewish community in late January against what they said was rampant over-policing and violence by officers in their interactions with members of the community. Biadga’s supporters have insisted he did not threaten the officer when he was shot.
The officer was placed on leave for the duration of the inquiry.
The PIID does not say today whether it is recommending an indictment against the officer.
Council for Higher Education denies Ariel University a medical school
The Planning and Budgets Committee of Israel’s Council for Higher Education, which oversees and accredits Israeli colleges and universities, reverses an earlier decision granting a university in the West Bank town of Ariel the right to open a medical school.
The expansion of Ariel University was a priority for Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who spent much of the past four years as the leader of the pro-settlement Jewish Home faction in the Knesset before leaving last month to found the New Right party ahead of the April 9 elections.
The committee was instructed to vote on the question again after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit ruled that one of the members who voted the last time, council deputy chair Rivka Wadmany Shauman, an education professor, was being considered for promotion at Ariel at the time of the vote.
