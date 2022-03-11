Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022
‘Deeply regrettable’: India claims it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
India’s military accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan, New Delhi’s defense ministry says, calling it “deeply regrettable.”
“In the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile” on Wednesday that landed in “an area of Pakistan,” it said in a statement, adding that a high-level inquiry had been ordered.
comments