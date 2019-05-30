Downplaying concerns of new elections, PM shows off Golan map gifted by Trump

Launching his Blue and White Party’s election campaign, opposition leader Benny Gantz criticizes the “cynicism” and “political exploitation” that led to the Knesset disbanding and a second election this year.

“Everyone sees with their own eyes that those who are in charge do not care about their welfare,” he says in a Facebook post a day after the Knesset voted to dissolve itself in a 74-45 vote and set a new election date for September 17.

“The entire country woke up this morning exhausted, disappointed, unable to believe that because of the incompetence and weakness of a single man, we are headed to new election,” he says.

“Several months ago I reenlisted to serve my country, and now, because of the cynicism and and political exploitation of Israelis… we are setting out again,” Gantz says.

The Knesset disbanding last night comes just a month after it was sworn in and sets the stage for a second election in the same year — a first in Israeli history.

The new election gives the anti-Netanyahu forces in Israel led by Gantz another shot at toppling the longtime leader.