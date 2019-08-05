Egypt’s Sissi calls deadly car blast ‘terrorist incident’

A huge explosion caused by a speeding car in central Cairo overnight, killing at least 20 people, was a “terrorist incident,” Egypt’s president says.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Egyptian people and the families of the martyrs killed in the cowardly terrorist incident,” reads a post on Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s official Facebook and Twitter feeds.

The collision happened just before midnight Sunday, when a speeding car driving against traffic crashed into three other vehicles outside the National Cancer Institute in the Egyptian capital.

Four of the 20 people killed remain unidentified, the health ministry said, while 47 others were wounded.

Police say they suspect the Hasm group, an armed affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood, of being behind the incident.

— AFP