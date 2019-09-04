Employee at president’s residence suspended amid corruption probe

An employee of President Reuven Rivlin’s official residence who is the subject of a preliminary investigation into suspected financial offenses has been suspended, according to Hebrew media reports.

Ze’ev Dolinsky has been on unofficial suspension since last month, when police opened a preliminary investigation into allegations that he was using his position at the President’s Residence to advance the interests of an Israeli company that operates abroad, in exchange for money.

The Residence suspended Dolinsky for a period of six months after consultations with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

The Kan public broadcaster reports that police have collected evidence that incriminates Dolinsky in fraud, breach of trust, accepting bribes and money laundering.

Dolinsky says he will appeal his suspension at the Jerusalem Labor Court.