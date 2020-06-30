Far-right politicians Peretz, Marzel scrap in Hebron

A video shows a scuffle between far-right activist Baruch Marzel and far-right lawmaker Rafi Peretz during a tour of Hebron.

The video shows Peretz, the head of the Jewish Home faction within the Yamina party, outside Marzel’s home in an Israeli enclave within the Palestinian city, when Marzel begins yelling something at him.

Guards are then seen pushing Marzel away, as he tries to jostle with them.

חברון. מאז ולתמיד. השר רפי פרץ הותקף לכאורה על ידי ברוך מרזל pic.twitter.com/HqVdmvP0Lk — אטילה שומפלבי Attila Somfalvi (@attilus) June 30, 2020

Itamar Ben-Gvir says that Marzel had been protesting Peretz’s decision to renege on a deal with Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party in order to join Yamina before the last round of elections. Marzel, a former man Friday for extremist Rabbi Meir Kahane, had been heavily involved in the formation of the Kahanist Otzma party.

Ben-Gvir says Marzel is considering pressing charges.