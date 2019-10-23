Accepting mandate, Gantz calls for ‘national reconciliation government’

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz vows to form a liberal unity government in Israel that will promote reconciliation, saying it’s time to put an end to the “political chaos” in Israel.

“I promised to form a liberal unity government, and that is what I will do,” Gantz says after accepting the mandate from Rivlin.

“I also intend to do everything in my power to form a national reconciliation government that will heal the rifts among the tribes,” he says adding that “we are here to represent everyone, the ultra-Orthodox… Arab Israelis, our Druze brothers, and everyone else.”

“I will work for all of the people of Israel. A government that Israel is desperate for. We will form a government, that will push for peace and will know to deal definitively with every enemy,” says the former IDF chief of staff.

“I will do everything I can to create a government of national healing that will unite the tribes,” Gantz stresses.

“Everyone is expecting that we will put an end to this political chaos, and present a calm, functioning and safe country,” Gantz adds.