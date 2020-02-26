Gantz: Netanyahu ‘poisoning’ Israel, carrying out ‘hate crime’ against democracy

Dramatically stepping up his attacks on his rival days before the national election, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz furiously lashes out at Netanyahu, accusing him of “lying” and “inciting” against him, while ruling out a future coalition partnership.

“Netanyahu, look me in the eyes. Due to your obsession with evading prosecution, you are lying, dividing, sowing division… spreading malicious rumors and incitement,” says Gantz at a press conference.

“Netanyahu, you are poisoning Israel. Only a year and a half ago, you offered me to join Likud and be your defense minister and just two months ago you called for a partnership and offered me to be prime minister [in rotation]. Netanyahu, you lost it, and you aren’t worthy of being prime minister for even a single day longer. I won’t sit with you [in a coalition].”

Netanyahu, adds Gantz, is perpetrating “a hate crime against democracy and Israeli society.”