Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Gantz speaks with Netanyahu, welcomes overhaul pause, asks him to keep Gallant as defense minister

By ToI Staff 27 March 2023, 11:11 pm Edit

National Unity leader Benny Gantz, a member of the opposition, speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to welcome his move to pause the legislative push to overhaul the judiciary, his office says.

During their conversation, Gantz asks Netanyahu to reconsider the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who on Saturday called to suspend the judicial overhaul and reach a compromise. Netanyahu announced last night that he would remove Gallant as defense minister, a move that prompted mass, spontaneous demonstrations nationwide.

Gantz penned a letter yesterday to coalition members urging them to halt the legislation to allow for negotiations toward a compromise that will have broad public buy-in.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.