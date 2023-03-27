Gantz speaks with Netanyahu, welcomes overhaul pause, asks him to keep Gallant as defense minister

National Unity leader Benny Gantz, a member of the opposition, speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to welcome his move to pause the legislative push to overhaul the judiciary, his office says.

During their conversation, Gantz asks Netanyahu to reconsider the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who on Saturday called to suspend the judicial overhaul and reach a compromise. Netanyahu announced last night that he would remove Gallant as defense minister, a move that prompted mass, spontaneous demonstrations nationwide.

Gantz penned a letter yesterday to coalition members urging them to halt the legislation to allow for negotiations toward a compromise that will have broad public buy-in.