Germany says US withdrawal from Syria could harm fight against IS

2 Israelis injured in spate of West Bank attacks are released from hospital

Two Israelis injured in West Bank terror attacks earlier this month are released from a Jerusalem hospital, while other casualties are still recovering.

One of those released from the Shaare Zedek Medical Center on is Amichai Ish-Ran, who sustained three bullet injuries in his leg during last week’s shooting attack near the settlement of Ofra.

Ish-Ran’s wife Shira, who was critically injured in the shooting and whose baby, delivered by C-section after she was shot, later died, is still recovering.

The second person going home today is a 24-year-old woman who was moderately injured on Sunday when rocks were pelted at her car on Route 60 by suspected Palestinian terrorists.